ANNIVERSARY: Wilson-50 years

Kenneth G. "Kenny" and Doris A. "Bebee" Wilson of Franklin will mark their golden wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Wilson and the former Doris Buczek were married May 9, 1970, at the St. Patrick Church in Franklin.
