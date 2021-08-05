ANNIVERSARY: Wolbert - 50 years

Pete and Jeanne Wolbert of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Wolbert and the former Jeanne O'Neill were married Aug. 7, 1971, at St. Joseph's Church in Lucinda by the Rev. Father William Holl.
HARRISBURG - The Wolf administration announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and educational resources at fairs across the state, including the Crawford County Fair later this month.
Sugarcreek Borough solicitor Brian Spaid is putting the word out that anyone who wants to call police to report an issue in their municipality needs to work with authorities and be willing to go to court and to testify.
The first David Sopher Memorial Scholarship no-tap bowling tournament will be held Sunday, starting at 1 p.m., at Lin Van lanes in Titusville.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Albinus Faraone of Newmansville. The article was submitted by his family.
Aug. 5, 1999
Paul Fox Jr. and Marcia Fox of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Franklin
The Oil Region Library Association will host the first Oil Region Festival of the Book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Franklin's crowd-pleasing Taste of Talent competition will conclude Sunday with one participant being crowned the winner of the multi-round vocal contest.
Aug. 4, 1999
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
ELECTED - Albert "Chip" Abramovic was elected to the role of first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania during the group's annual conference. Abramovic will start his term Jan. 1. Basil Huffman, a Forest County commissioner, was elected as a district represe…
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.31, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
Aug. 3, 1999
Tom and Elaine Fesenmyer of Marble will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The Douglas C-53 Skytrooper was on the factory floor in Santa Monica, California, when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, and was accepted by the Army Air Corps weeks later in January 1942 and sent to Bolling Field in Washington, D.C.
Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
Dean's list
Rocky Grove Class of 1970
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 26 with 13 members weighing in.
CLARION - The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers for its integrated health care team.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for motorists' input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey.
As World War I began in Europe, The Derrick followed the progress of the war from afar, printing accounts of the battles and maps showing what armies were advancing where.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Dempseytown on Thursday.
Here are some highlights of what life was like in Oil City in the 1920s after World War I, a time often remembered for its prosperity:
The Cranberry High School Class of 1965 held its 55+1 class reunion on Saturday at Wanango Country Club. Forty-three classmates attended.
Aug. 2, 1999
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is requesting a rate increase of more than $10 in the monthly bill of a typical residential customer.
CLARION - Clarion University's Educational Talent Search (ETS) will host two SAT review sessions in Ralston Hall, which are free to local students in grades 9-12 and are offered through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The farm came to town Friday at the home and garden exhibit at the Clarion County Fair.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The first modern tractors rolled onto the farm in the 1920s, and some of those very same tractors rolled into the Clarion County Fairgrounds on Friday.
July 31, 1999
Earl and Rhonda Salser of Knox celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday, July 21.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre's youth theatre program presented "The Granny Awards" Thursday at the Barrow, and the production marked the first time in-person audiences were at the theater in nearly 16 months.
