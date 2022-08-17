ANNIVERSARY: Wolbert/50 years

Gib and Darlene Wolbert of Lucinda will celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday.
The couple were married Aug. 19, 1972, at St. Mary’s Church in Crown.
The first day of school for students in Oil City School District is Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Aug. 17, 2000
Coburn
Cathy Baldwin, who founded Precious Paws Animal Rescue in 2001, will be honored for her service to animals during a public ceremony at the nonprofit’s Seneca clinic during a ceremony from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Oil City TOPS
PennDOT has posted plans online for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 208 over a Scrubgrass Creek tributary in Clintonville.
Work is expected to start next week on a project to remove the South Perry Street bridge over Oil Creek in Titusville.
Venango County Economic Development Authority members were presented with a draft 2023 budget and heard an update on the work at 100 Seneca in Oil City during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Valley Grove School Board members talked about professional substitute teacher rates during their meeting Monday.
Aug. 16, 2000
Cranberry Class of 1956
A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.
Old Sandy
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags and string backpacks with school supplies at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual quiltathon fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the library along 12th Street in Franklin.
Retired Oil City Area School District staff members will hold their 22nd annual first-day-of-school celebration Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Aug. 15, 2000
A history event of sorts was held as part of Rimersburg Community Days on Saturday, but it was more of a family reunion.
The annual Greenways awards ceremony will be held Friday at Franklin’s Riverfront Park.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to commemorate the completion of renovations to the Broadhurst Science Center.
A study is underway to determine if the Tionesta region would benefit by the establishment of a maker space.
Volunteers for the Marienville 4 Seasons Trail have been installing gates and stop signs on the road crossings at Route 66, Route 899 and Muzzette Road.
Aug. 14, 2000
Clarion Garden Club
Keystone Class of 1961
Cranberry Township supervisors heard about suggested improvements for Morrison and Moody parks during their meeting Thursday.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The annual Rock in River Fest and the state Stone Skipping Championship will return to Riverfront Park in Franklin next weekend.
The sound of bluegrass music and revving engines will fill the air Saturday, Aug. 20, at Morrison Park in Seneca.
Aug. 12, 2000
The Clarion Conservation District will hold a weekly “Fun on the Farm” educational program for children ages 5 to 9 starting Monday, Aug. 22.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
PennDOT will do seal coat projects on various roadways in southeastern Venango County, starting today.
It might not be called Cookie Daze any longer, but Rimersburg will hold its Community Days celebration Saturday and Sunday.
APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…
Cranberry Class of 1960
Scholarships
A new dance studio has opened in Franklin.
Aug. 11, 2000
