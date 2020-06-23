ANNIVERSARY: Yeaney-50 Years

"Wood" and Paulette Yeaney

Dr. Woodrow "Wood" Yeaney Jr. and Paulette Berasi Yeaney of Mayport will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, June 26.

The couple were married June 26, 1970, in the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale by the Rev. Martin Wagner.

