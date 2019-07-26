ANNIVERSARY: Young-25 years

Kelly and Kim Young of Seneca will mark their 25th wedding anniversary Monday.
Kelly Young and Kim King, the daughter of Albert and Shirley King of Knox, were married July 29, 1994, in a private ceremony.
The couple are both retired from Polk Center.
They are the parents of Kelly Young Jr. of Franklin, Christopher Denny of Philadelphia and Nicole Young of California.
The couple have one granddaughter, Ava London of Franklin.
Mr. Young is a member of High Level Golf Course in Kossuth and Mrs. Young is a member of the a weekly Franklin bowling league.
The couple will celebrate their anniversary with a trip in the fall to tour historic sites from the Civil War era.
Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 24, Seneca, 16346.