ANNIVERSARY: Young/50 years

Elizabeth and Larry Young of Franklin celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on June 23.
Larry Young and the former Elizabeth Strawbridge were married June 23, 1973, at Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 81F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 7:54 am
Elizabeth and Larry Young of Franklin celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on June 23.
Larry Young and the former Elizabeth Strawbridge were married June 23, 1973, at Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a public meeting and public comment period to kick off the Tionesta Lake master plan revision from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Tionesta fire hall on Bridge Street.
Mary “Skip” Sample is the third and last presenter in the Grove City Area Historical Society’s spring speaker series, and she will conduct a program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
Elizabeth and Larry Young of Franklin celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on June 23.
Rouseville Community
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
St. Joseph Parish in Lucinda will host its annual 4th of July celebration from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday on the parish grounds in Lucinda.
Cranberry School Board members have approved the school district’s final 2023-24 budget, which includes a tax increase.
June 29, 2001
June 28, 2001
Belles Lettres
Oil City Class of 1963
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Campus in Sligo recently hosted over 20 participants from the local community for its first antique car show.
UPMC Northwest Auxiliary has awarded $1,000 health career field scholarships to the following local students:
Students and staff within Franklin High School will soon have more precise options for calling emergency personnel thanks to the purchase of additional emergency systems, which the Franklin School Board voted to move ahead with on Monday.
Clarion County commissioner Ted Tharan said Tuesday the county is withholding funds from the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors tourist promotion agency until the county receives financial information it has requested.
Oil City TOPS
Oil City Classes of 2003, 2004
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania will receive $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speech internet access across the state, according to a news release from U.S. Sen Bob Casey’s office.
June 27, 2001
An ad hoc steering committee was formed Monday for the Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force.
The City of Franklin events and marketing office has announced the winners of this year’s Liberty Fest parade, which took place Saturday.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s 2023 summer outdoor concert series Music on the Square will continue Thursday, July 6, with the Gordon-James Blues Band.
Over the years there have been many changes in the Allegheny River, and one recent change has caused concern in the area.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
June 26, 2001
According to Venango 911, Route 62 will be closed between Horsecreek Road and McPherson Road today.
Wednesday, June 28
June 25, 2001
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
A single lane restriction will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for application of a high friction surface treatment on the highway.
The City of Franklin has announced that new stop signs have been added at the intersections of Elk and Ninth streets and Elk and Fourth streets.
Fifth-grade and sixth-grade students from St. Stephen Elementary School in Oil City were recognized at a picnic this week for their winning entries in an education contest sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Thomas of St. Patrick Parish in Franklin.
The Clarion Hospital Foundation, a charitable arm of Independence Health System, recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 11 area high school and college students pursuing careers in the healthcare field.
Mariah Wessell was the valedictorian and Abigail Lander was the salutatorian of the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2023.
Robert and Jane Sandieson, of Franklin, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Pennsylvania American Water has recognized its Clarion team for 18 years without a safety incident.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it has temporarily closed the skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to conduct a safety evaluation after the impacts of recent high winds.