The Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery will be held Saturday.
The two walking tours will feature members of Franklin’s Barrow-Civic Theatre and others in period costumes, coordinated by Nick Hess.
Sept. 9, 2000
Champagne Rain will perform at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Franklin officials are seeking input from city residents to help determine the public’s interest in the city’s many recreational venues as well as prospective ones.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members have been asked by borough administrator Joe Sporer to adopt a resolution that would create tobacco-free areas at playgrounds within the borough.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations is accepting applications for the following grants:
The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.
CLARION — Brandon’s Dad, a local nonprofit focusing on DUI prevention, recently received a $40,000 grant from a state program to help that cause.
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday gave approval for the Oil City YMCA to use the Samuel Justus bike trail Sept. 20 and 27 for a youth running program.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported increases.
Jerry and Sandy Bickel, of Reno, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Dennis and Melanie McGinnis of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Curtis and Cynthia McAninch of Tionesta will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday.
The Tamarack Wildlife Center will host its annual open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This event is free and open for all ages.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present a pottery showcase and quilt show during The Peanut Butter Festival, Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at the History Center, 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
Venango Chorus will begin rehearsals Monday for the fall semester and a Christmas concert with the title of “Goin’ Home.”
During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.
Sept. 8, 2000
A Harvest Moon Night Hike will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Oil Creek State Park, starting at the Blood Farm Day Use Area.
Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through Thursday, Sept. 22. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.
United Way of Clarion County’s Annual 5K and 10K race is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 24. Race day registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. The 10K will start at 8 a.m. and the 5K will immediately follow.
Sept. 7, 2000
Here are the numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Voting is open for the 2022 Oil Region Tourism Awards, the second annual contest hosted by the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism.
Oil Region Ballet is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser throughout September.
Chiller Night Escape Experience by Bryan Hogue from Hogue Entertainment has opened in the Cranberry Mall.
Construction involving sidewalks and light poles around Town Square in Oil City could wrap up later this week or next week, depending on weather, said Becky Anderson, a city employee.
APPOINTED — Dr. Angela Hogue has been promoted as Primary Health Network’s (PHN) chief medical officer. Hogue began transition to the role Thursday, and succeeds George Garrow. Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health …
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Nancy Shaffer of Seneca. The article was submitted by her daughter, Debbie Snyder.)
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
For more than 75 years, Fertigs has held its Old Home Day celebration during which the community gathers to observe Labor Day. This year, there was an additional reason to celebrate, as the Community Center’s new pavilion was just completed on Sunday and in time for Labor Day.
Sept. 6, 2000
Clarion state police said they are searching for 15-year-old Melea Janis, who went missing from her Madison Township home at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
