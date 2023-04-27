The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.

The race is open to individuals 17 and older.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Annual Rail 66 bike race set June 3

  • From staff reports

The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.

Community News

State launches Autism Surveillance Project

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced the launch of the Pennsylvania Autism Surveillance Project (PASP), in conjunction with Autism Acceptance Month, according to a DHS news release.

Community News

Handbell concert set May 7 in Grove City

  • From staff reports

A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Area students mark Earth Day
Community News

Area students mark Earth Day

  • Randy Bartley

About 135 students from Clarion Area, North Clarion, Keystone, Union, West Forest, and Clarion-Limestone high schools attended the sixth annual Earth Day at Cook Forest State Park on Friday.