An additional $1,105 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $21,619.

The local fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Lois Gregg and Maryann Richardson, third.

Health system virus cases

UPMC Northwest on Friday reported it had collected 16,971 specimens for COVID-19 testing. A total of 1,321 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has 22 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System on Thursday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,035 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,500 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,825 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, including …

Getting it right

Jack and Eva Carson, who celebrated their 70-year wedding anniversary Tuesday, have four great-grandchildren.

Toomey co-sponsors amendment that addresses fentanyl

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced a bipartisan amendment to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to help stop the influx of illegal fentanyl into the U.S. from drug traffickers.

State 4-H horse show results announced

  • From staff reports

The following are the Venango County 4-H exhibitors, class and placings from the 61st annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show held Sept. 23-26 at the Grange Equine Park in Centre Hall:

Free

Urgent need for blood donors

  • From staff reports

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

WEDDING: Jones-Sundberg

Kathryn Ann Sundberg, daughter of Jami and Eugene Sundberg Jr. of Erie and Nicholas Paul Jones, son of Val and Matt Jones of Franklin, exchanged wedding vows at Wayside Presbyterian Church, Erie, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Clarion Chamber leader Becker honored

  • From staff reports

Six area chamber of commerce professionals, including Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker, received distinguished service awards during the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals leadership conference.

PennDOT sets Canoe Creek bridge meeting

  • From staff reports

PennDOT will host a public meeting from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Keystone Elementary School in Knox to discuss “diversion” routes for the proposed Interstate 80 Canoe Creek bridge replacement project.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.