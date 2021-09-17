CLARION — A new Dollar General store is coming to Clarion County.
Kristi Amato, the county’s planning director, said Thursday the county Planning Commission has granted preliminary approval to Dollar General for the construction of a 9,100-square foot store in Piney Township.
An upcoming conference titled “Live2Lead NOW!” will offer local businesses, organizations and community leaders the opportunity to be inspired from people who share a passion for leadership and learning.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,626 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,320 at the hospital. A total of 2,358 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has five confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of t…
The newspaper is accepting recipes for its annual Creative Cookbook contest, and now it’s easy for readers to send in their favorite recipes to be published in this popular special section by visiting www.TheDerrick.com.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Karen Steele and Pat Stephenson, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 3,210 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,036 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight COVID-19 in-patients.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Crawford, McKean, Venango and Warren and Forest Counties will be holding two virtual information sessions for community members who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers.