Brookville author David Taylor is seeking pictures of groups or events through the years at Pinecrest Country Club. Information and pictures can be sent by text to 814-648-4900 or emailed to tta.david@gmail.com. Taylor plans to have his book completed during summer.
Most Viewed Articles
-
5 area counties add to state's virus cases
-
Still their year
-
OC shooting details released
-
Man charged with attempted murder in hospital incident
-
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 counties
-
Man accused of sexually abusing 2 girls
-
Police identify murder-suicide victims
-
'Better position in the fall'
-
Parades in Oil City
-
Revved to get out