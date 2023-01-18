CARD SHOWER — A card shower will be held for Kathleen Fye, who will celebrate her 97th birthday on Saturday. Fye is a former Oil City elementary school teacher. Cards may be sent to her at 11981 Route 338, Knox, 16232.
GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…
The Barrow-Civic Theatre is currently repairing its Liberty Street marquee, which theater relations coordinator Jenalee Schenk said has been out of order due to technical issues since sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Friends of the bike trails in eastern Crawford County, including the East Branch and Queen City trails, have been encouraged to attend an informational meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Hydetown fire hall.
The Wolf Administration on Thursday announced nearly $1.5 million for nine conservation projects in northwest Pennsylvania through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Plus program.
Jill Foys, executive director of the Oil City-based Northwest Commission, has been asked to join the Economic Development Transition Advisory Committee created by Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro.