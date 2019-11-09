Apprenticeship program outlined at Clarion economic luncheon

Clarion County Career Center interim director Doug Mays spoke with Megan Wagner Ingram, center, and Veronica Coward of the Thomas Miller Associates business-consulting firm following Thursday's Clarion County Economic Development Corp. annual luncheon. Ingram presented details of a new apprenticeship program that may be available to Clarion County Career Center students. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Students at the Clarion County Career Center may soon be able to enter into an apprenticeship program.
Megan Wagner Ingram and Veronica Coward of the Thomas Miller Associates business-consulting firm based in Youngstown, Ohio, presented the details of the Greater Ohio-Penn Manufacturing Apprenticeship Network during Thursday's annual luncheon of the Clarion County Economic Development Corp.