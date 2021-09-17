- From staff reports
-
An upcoming conference titled “Live2Lead NOW!” will offer local businesses, organizations and community leaders the opportunity to be inspired from people who share a passion for leadership and learning.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Peachie Hess. The article was submitted by her family.
Friday, Sept. 17
Sept. 17, 1999
‘Oil City Uncorked’ Wine Walk
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Ruth Eakin of Franklin. The article was submitted by her daughter, Terri Calascibetta.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,626 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,320 at the hospital. A total of 2,358 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has five confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of t…
Venango Democrats to hold fall dinner Satur
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — A new Dollar General store is coming to Clarion County.
From staff reports
-
The Clarion Hospital Foundation recently presented Dr. Robert C. Luderer with the 2021 David W. “Doc” Humphrey Clarion Hospital Service Award.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
EAST BRADY — If everything falls into place, work in the Brady Tunnel could be completed by late 2022 or early 2023, according to Armstrong Trails Executive Director Chris Ziegler.
EAST BRADY— When a trail is built on what used to be a railroad, you are going to find pieces of history along the way.
From staff reports
-
Mark Sevco will assume the role of president of UPMC Hospitals, comprised of 40 academic, community and specialty hospitals.
From staff reports
-
The newspaper is accepting recipes for its annual Creative Cookbook contest, and now it’s easy for readers to send in their favorite recipes to be published in this popular special section by visiting www.TheDerrick.com.
From staff reports
-
The Northwestern Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive will hold open meetings from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at the Oil City Library and Oct. 14 and Nov. 11 at the Franklin Library.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — The favorite place in Clarion County is the county’s park near Shippenville, according to a survey conducted as part of the preparation of county’s new comprehensive plan.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County Chief Clerk Lynette Greathouse said at Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting that preparations for the Nov. 2 general election are coming along well.
From staff reports
-
Several Venango County 4-H kids have advanced to the state competition after competing in the Pleasure and Games classes of the District IX Horse Show at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Dorothy Burke Tarr of Rocky Grove. The article was submitted by her daughter, Shirley.
Michelle Bookwalter was pictured in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper holding a picture of her young daughter, Jessica Bookwalter, who has passed away from cancer.
Belles Lettres — The Belles Lettres club opened its season recently by celebrating its annual Past Presidents Day luncheon at the clubhouse on West First Street in Oil City.
Sept. 16, 1999
From staff reports
-
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Karen Steele and Pat Stephenson, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
Sept. 15, 1999
From staff reports
-
Franklin
Oil City Class of 1971
Bill and Carol Goheen of Seneca will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
From staff reports
-
Twenty-hour flagging will be in place through Thursday from the intersection of Routes 28 and 322 to the end of the project on Route 28 in Brookville and Pine Grove Township.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 3,210 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,036 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight COVID-19 in-patients.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County chief clerk Sabrina Backer gave an update on preparations for the November general election during Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously extended the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration through the end of the year.
By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — Although Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, said “all systems are go” for the 2021 Autumn Leaf Festival, she isn’t taking chances.
From staff reports
-
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Crawford, McKean, Venango and Warren and Forest Counties will be holding two virtual information sessions for community members who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers.
From staff reports
-
The City of Oil City will hold its annual tire recycling event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the city garage on Regan Drive in Siverly.
From staff reports
-
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, or while supplies last.
From staff reports
-
The Venango County Community Recycling Center will be accepting household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
From staff reports
-
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
