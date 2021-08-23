Area COVID-19 cases

- From staff reports
-
Aug. 23, 1999
- From staff reports
-
90th BIRTHDAY - Local resident Marilyn Brandon will mark her 90th birthday. To honor her, a drive-through reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7211 Route 322, Cranberry.
- From staff reports
-
Listing contains top three in each division.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX- Jeeps of all ages and models invaded Knox Saturday, including a vintage Willys and a World War II survivor.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a virtual public night at 8 p.m. tonight.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - There might not be classes in the Redbank Valley School District, but there will be extracurricular activities.
- From staff reports
-
A car cruise will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Farmer In the Dell Restaurant at 161 North Main St. in Cooperstown.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion community medical building on Route 68 is scheduled to open in September, according to a release from Penn Highlands Health Care.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State Rep. R. Lee James announced Friday that $20 million in coronavirus pandemic relief funding is now available to help image and hair care professionals.
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,523 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Friday morning, including 2,971 tests at the hospital and 12,552 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 970 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-…
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
-
A section of Route 8 (North Seneca Street) in Oil City will close to through traffic from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 for railroad track repairs.
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 21, 1999
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County's new Veterans Affairs director has been on the job for a few weeks.
The Band Hanna will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Pipeline Alley, Oil City.
Venango Museum concert
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,008 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,807 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,233 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital reported it has o…
- From staff reports
- Updated
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 20, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, second; and Barry Cressman and Nancy Daye, third.
David and Sandy Gammello celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 30.
Chris and Gail Rowland of Oil City will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
The Penn State Master Gardeners program in Venango County is looking for volunteers to help educate the public on sustainability and environmental stewardship.
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT’s northwest region is urging motorists and residents to help reduce litter along roads by taking preventive actions and assist department employees with clean-up efforts.
CLARION — Clarion University last week announced face masks will be required indoors at the start of the upcoming semester, regardless of vaccination status.
Aug. 19, 1999
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Following a very brief meeting Wednesday, Forest County commissioners and the county’s community and economic development director discussed the ongoing updates being made to the county’s GIS maps in preparation for next generation 911.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its fourth year of Leadership Venango, a leadership training program for community members.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Local author Corey McCullough is sharing the history of Oil City through his most recent book, “Rust on the Allegheny: A Novel by Corey McCullough.”
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a used book sale Saturday at the library while the Oil Region Festival of the Book is going on outside the library in the Central Avenue Plaza.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Family's longtime tire business changes hands
-
Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash
-
OC man killed in Halyday Run crash
-
Lawyer: R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial
-
After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly
-
Man, woman decapitated after car slams into big rig on 5 Freeway in California
-
Review: 'Nine Perfect Strangers' seeks a cure for its ailments
-
Crash on I-80; Tree down in Franklin
-
‘The White Lotus’ drops a bomb in its wild finale. We break it all down
-
Carrie Underwood liked a video against school mask mandates. ‘Now the mob is coming’
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
3 good Hereford Cow/Calf pairs for sale. Breeding info av…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches (Bounty, SunHi, PF17 & 24 &…
Paul Wittreich Aug 26, 1931 Aug 12, 2020 OPEN HOUSE - Sat…
Lost (timid) orange cat with a little bit of white at Sug…
Found 2 dogs together, Beagle and Pointer on Millcreek Ro…
FOUND Truck Hood on Rt. 62 South bound lane. Call (814)49…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
McMahon leads OC to second place on links
-
Memorial HR derby to honor Kyle Nulph scheduled for Aug. 28
-
Bobcats head field in KSAC golf opener
-
YaSenka picks up first win for Peoria
-
Scoreboard for 08-19-21
-
Scoreboard
-
Lehigh River offers plenty for bikers and paddlers
-
Scoreboard for 8-21-21
-
Scoreboard
-
Scoreboard for 8-20-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man killed in Halyday Run crash
-
Franklin woman charged for walking naked in town
-
1 flown to hospital after Route 257 crash
-
2 injured in Halyday Run Road crash
-
1 hurt in I-80 crash
-
Man facing charges for threatening woman
-
Canal Township accident
-
Sandycreek Township crash
-
Barber's Orchard burglary
-
Oil City man dies in Bredinsburg Road crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
After years of suspicion, reckoning for high-flying R. Kelly
-
Man, woman decapitated after car slams into big rig on 5 Freeway in California
-
R. Kelly’s tour manager will take the stand against singer, but doesn’t think he deserves prison
-
Giuliani seeks to limit what feds see on his electronics
-
Georgia governor to lay out new COVID plans as cases surge
-
Franklin County Coroner's autopsy confirms 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant was shot 4 times
-
How Trump-hating California got a slate of recall candidates who supported Trump
-
What's wrong with Arizona's 2020 audit? A lot, experts say
-
Recall candidate Larry Elder draws fire for N-word comedy clip
-
A Pennsylvania town’s ‘election integrity law’ shows how Trump’s lies can hijack local politics and government