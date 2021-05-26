Area COVID-19 cases

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.