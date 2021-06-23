Area COVID-19 cases

Tags
- From staff reports
-
June 23, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Effective Friday, the Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital. Patients should enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register. The vaccination clinic at the Gordman's Building will host its last clinic on Wednesday. To view clinic days a…
- From staff reports
-
Tionesta will be the host of a KenVenture event on Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Lyril Jean Rhines Banister of Cumming, Georgia. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
-
An award-winning state apprenticeship program recently held a graduation ceremony for its first cohort of participants at the Manufacturer and Business Association in Erie.
- From staff reports
-
Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Ballinger, a native of Sligo, joined the U.S. Navy for the opportunities the military offers.
- From staff and wire reports
-
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat.
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
June 22, 1999
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Class of 1970
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Judy Rearick was the TOPS best loser at the June 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
Brent Edward Hetrick is the valedictorian for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
-
Tea Party Patriots to meet
- From staff reports
- Updated
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair will run Tuesday through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department on Shuffstall Street. There is no cost for admission; parking is $3.
- From staff reports
-
Outdoor writer Steve Sorensen will be the featured speaker at the Forest County Historical Society's "Tuesday Talks" program tonight in Tionesta.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Helen Roddy of Oil City. The article was submitted by Emily Bash.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is facilitating an online contest in which local businesses and groups will earn tourism awards.
- From staff reports
-
Gary "Toby" and Sue Saltarelli of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
June 21, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
J. Fred and Lori Bly of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
- From staff reports
-
David and Linda Defibaugh of Parker will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Lois Carothers of Oil City. The article was submitted by Angie, Allie and Mollie.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Mackenzie Buckel, daughter of Gary and Amanda Buckel of Clintonville, has been named 2021 Pure International Miss Pennsylvania Teen.
- From staff reports
-
VBS planned at Cooperstown church
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Jeffrey and Katrina Weaver of Seneca will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Most Viewed Articles
-
EDITORIAL: If possible, spend that stimulus money
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
At least one hurt in Route 157 crash
-
Cement truck crash
-
5 generations gather
-
Woman killed in Grove City
-
No parade, but many other events on tap for July 4 bash in Franklin
-
Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair to launch after year layoff
-
Tionesta woman accused of repeatedly stalking man
-
Man charged with homicide
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
1001 Beichner Rd Shippenville. HUGE multi-family yard sal…
4 Tires size MS-27555R20 - Call (814)673-1767
Colonial Village Annual Yard Sales, off Grandview Rd. OC,…
OC - 12 Chautauqua Ct. garage sale. 6/25 & 6/26 9-4. …
Oil City Area School District has an opening for a Specia…
Seasoned Firewood by the truck load. Call (814)673-1767
Secondary Special Education Teacher - A secondary Special…
The City of Oil City is accepting applications for the po…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
At least one hurt in Route 157 crash
-
Tionesta woman accused of repeatedly stalking man
-
One arrested for shoplifting
-
Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT
-
Dog sees deer, causes crash
-
Storm roars through area
-
Man charged with stalking for second time in six days
-
Woman charged for driving without ignition interlock
-
Truck hauling horses crashes on Route 157
-
Franklin man found with meth
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee
-
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
-
Observer: Georgia county's elections messy, not fraudulent
-
Arkansas woman sues trooper for flipping her SUV during stop
-
Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions
-
No mass protests after Honolulu police shoot, kill Black man
-
'People are scared' as gang activity fuels Portland violence
-
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
-
Greek helicopter pilot appears in court over wife's killing