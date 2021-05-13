Area COVID-19 cases

Tags
May 13, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed Senate Bill 445, the PA Breast Cancer Coalition's research legislation.
Venango County will sponsor a collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in the rear parking lot of the Cranberry Mall.
Venango Regional Airport in Franklin will receive $150,000 from the state Department of Transportation.
KNOX - The Knox Township Municipal Authority board of directors needs two volunteers to serve on their panel.
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Calvary Cemetery.
Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.
Brandon
The state Department of Health said one COVID-19 related death was reported Tuesday by Butler Health System at Clarion Hospital.
May 12, 1999
Colin Deeter has been named valedictorian of the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2021.
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has decided to authorize a 12.9-mile, two-way all-terrain vehicle trail and enhance a wetland in Jenks and Howe townships.
Christian Life Academy
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION - Clarion Borough's public pool will not open this year after all.
Virtual dance routine
AAA forecasts prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.
Each day, Rouseville resident Mike Meitus and his beagle Buddy take a walk on the road behind Betts Machine shop, but they are never alone - a bobtailed orange cat always follows.
HARRISBURG - State House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, on Monday announced the release of a report on the panel's months-long hearings on Pennsylvania's election process and its 84-year-old election law.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,258 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,219 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one co…
Four high school seniors in Venango County - Sarah Fischer, Asher Andres, Natalie Janidlo and Colin Deeter - were the grand prize winners in the annual essay awards program sponsored by Electralloy, G.O. Carlson and GOC Property Holdings.
DuBOIS - This week, Penn Highlands Healthcare will plant a tree at each of its nine facilities, including at Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, to honor both those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and those who survived.
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week, for the most part, is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.10 - a price that is 7 about cents more expensive than last week, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Labor & Industry's announced its next phase of the unemployment compensation customer service improvement initiative began Monday, with about 230 new customer service representatives answering incoming calls.
May 11, 1999
The Starlite Xpress baton group for girls ages 4 to 18 will hold open registration and practice for the 2021 marching season on Thursday at the Polk fire hall.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights John Leslie Bashline of Lexington, South Carolina. The article was submitted by Laurie Peterson.
Tom and Lois Walsh of Tionesta will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
May 10, 1999
