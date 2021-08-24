Area COVID-19 cases

- From staff reports
-
LAMARTINE - Boy Scout Troop 55 of the Knox area will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Salem Township Community Building in Lamartine.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
From the earliest reports of an attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II in 1941 to the final victory over the Axis powers when Japan surrendered in 1945, the pages of The Derrick were filled with war news.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Parents and members of the Rocky Grove cross country team were able to strike a balance with Valley Grove School Board members at Monday's regular board meeting.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Cranberry School District is gearing up for classes to start next week.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City's two World War II fighter aces were in the news 75 years ago during a time dominated by foreign dispatches on fierce fighting across Europe and in the Pacific theater.
- From staff reports
-
GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science) will take apart desktop computers and investigate the inner workings from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Oil City Library.
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 24, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Robert and Janice Murphy of Clarion will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,050 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday. A total of 2,240 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's inten…
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 23, 1999
- From staff reports
-
90th BIRTHDAY - Local resident Marilyn Brandon will mark her 90th birthday. To honor her, a drive-through reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7211 Route 322, Cranberry.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX- Jeeps of all ages and models invaded Knox Saturday, including a vintage Willys and a World War II survivor.
- From staff reports
-
Listing contains top three in each division.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a virtual public night at 8 p.m. tonight.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - There might not be classes in the Redbank Valley School District, but there will be extracurricular activities.
- From staff reports
-
A car cruise will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Farmer In the Dell Restaurant at 161 North Main St. in Cooperstown.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion community medical building on Route 68 is scheduled to open in September, according to a release from Penn Highlands Health Care.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State Rep. R. Lee James announced Friday that $20 million in coronavirus pandemic relief funding is now available to help image and hair care professionals.
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,523 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Friday morning, including 2,971 tests at the hospital and 12,552 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 970 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-…
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
-
A section of Route 8 (North Seneca Street) in Oil City will close to through traffic from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 for railroad track repairs.
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 21, 1999
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County's new Veterans Affairs director has been on the job for a few weeks.
The Band Hanna will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Pipeline Alley, Oil City.
Venango Museum concert
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,008 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,807 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,233 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital reported it has o…
- From staff reports
- Updated
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 20, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, second; and Barry Cressman and Nancy Daye, third.
David and Sandy Gammello celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 30.
