Area COVID-19 cases

- From staff reports
-
Franklin councilman Rudegeair will run as write-in for mayor
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a $1,000 contribution toward the township's July 2 holiday fireworks extravaganza.
- From staff reports
-
May 14, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Julia Allman, a local author, entrepreneur and certified life coach, will host a workshop based on her new book titled "3 Keys to Quickly Overcoming Failure."
Graduates
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Sally Keil of Oil City. The article was submitted by Marta Knight.
Oil City TOPS — Linda Barret was the TOPS best loser and Joyce Shook was the KOPS best in status at the May 5 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
Brandon
- From staff reports
-
The state Department of Health said one COVID-19 related death was reported Tuesday by Butler Health System at Clarion Hospital.
- From staff reports
-
Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed Senate Bill 445, the PA Breast Cancer Coalition's research legislation.
- From staff reports
-
Venango Regional Airport in Franklin will receive $150,000 from the state Department of Transportation.
- From staff reports
-
KNOX - The Knox Township Municipal Authority board of directors needs two volunteers to serve on their panel.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Calvary Cemetery.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County will sponsor a collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in the rear parking lot of the Cranberry Mall.
- From staff reports
-
May 13, 1999
- From staff reports
-
May 12, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Colin Deeter has been named valedictorian of the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
-
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has decided to authorize a 12.9-mile, two-way all-terrain vehicle trail and enhance a wetland in Jenks and Howe townships.
- From staff reports
-
Christian Life Academy
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION - Clarion Borough's public pool will not open this year after all.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Virtual dance routine
- From staff reports
-
AAA forecasts prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Each day, Rouseville resident Mike Meitus and his beagle Buddy take a walk on the road behind Betts Machine shop, but they are never alone - a bobtailed orange cat always follows.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, on Monday announced the release of a report on the panel's months-long hearings on Pennsylvania's election process and its 84-year-old election law.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,258 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,219 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one co…
- From staff reports
-
Four high school seniors in Venango County - Sarah Fischer, Asher Andres, Natalie Janidlo and Colin Deeter - were the grand prize winners in the annual essay awards program sponsored by Electralloy, G.O. Carlson and GOC Property Holdings.
