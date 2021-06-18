Area COVID-19 cases

- From staff reports
Franklin Fine Arts Council has begun a new summer feature called Movies in the Park that offers outdoor viewings of family-oriented films in Franklin and Cooperstown throughout the summer months.
Venango Museum to hold concert
Trish Beers is an instrument repair technician at the Porch Music Store in Franklin.
Today
Cherrytree
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
June 18, 1999
Local musician Sean Carey will be the featured performer Wednesday at the Pipeline Alley concert, which is part of the Oil City Arts Council's summer concert series.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners heard about the success of the Bigfoot Festival in Marienville during the panel's regular meeting Wednesday.
Clarion Hospital Foundation awarded seven $1,000 scholarships to area students who will pursue education in the medical field.
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 17, 1999
June 16, 1999
The following students at Franklin High School have been named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Oil City
Hunting and furtaker licenses are now being sold for the 2021-22 season.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Would you like a vaccine with that funnel cake?
PROMOTED - Tony "Michael" Zampogna Jr., a former area resident, has been promoted to services development manager for Caterpillar Inc. He will be responsible for worldwide sales, marketing and services development for all of Caterpillar's Remanufactured products for Resource Industries. Zamp…
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Corbin Micale has been named valedictorian of the East Forest High School Class of 2021.
Dean's list
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 7, with 10 members weighing in.
