Area COVID-19 cases

Tags
- From staff reports
- Updated
Oil City Class of 1965
- From staff reports
- Updated
The Clarion County Veterans Affairs office provided names of veterans who were omitted from a list of veterans who died over the past year that was published in the May 28 newspaper.
- From staff reports
- Updated
- From staff reports
- Updated
- From staff reports
- Updated
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
- Updated
June 8, 1999
- From staff reports
- Updated
Larry and Marge Deets of Dempseytown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
- Updated
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
- Updated
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance's outdoor recreation business contest is starting today.
- From staff reports
-
Grace Beach has been named valedictorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Catholic High School prom to dawn was held Friday night into Saturday, and students and others who dropped by the school were treated to rides on a hot air balloon.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Technology Center presented graduating seniors with Certificates of Completion during two ceremonies held Thursday, June 3.
- From staff reports
-
June 7, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
A total of 106 seniors received diplomas Sunday during commencement exercises for the Franklin High School Class of 2021 at the high school football field.
- From staff reports
-
Thirteen seniors received diplomas Sunday during commencement ceremonies for the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
-
June 5, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Graduates
- From staff reports
-
Grace Beach has been named valedictorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Valley Grove Elementary School students were given nearly 3,000 free books this week as a part of the school's summer literacy bag drive-thru.
- From staff reports
-
The Titusville Area Hospital Medical Staff awarded a total of $12,500 in scholarship monies to local students.
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry High School held a senior awards ceremony for the Class of 2021.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Write-in candidates received enough votes in several Venango County municipalities for their names to appear on the general election ballots in November.
- From staff reports
-
This year marks the final year of the Thomas McGinty-Patrick Connelly Charity Golf Classic that provides scholarships to Venango Catholic High School students.
Mini Indie Fest
- From staff reports
-
William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.
- From staff reports
-
Most Viewed Articles
-
Mother accused of endangering children
-
Meeting Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ host Stephen Satterfield
-
What a 'Final Ride'
-
An OC treasure
-
Man charged with endangering child as result of ATV accident
-
Venango County crashes
-
Franklin seniors, including 'belle of ball', had great day
-
Stoneboro man accused of assaulting woman
-
Clarion faculty uneasy about state plan
-
Curiosity hatched
Recent Ads
120 Astral Rd, Franklin.June 10, 2-8, June 11-12, 8-4 Clo…
1999 Harley-Davidson, FXD, Super Glide, 53,000 miles. $38…
Are you looking for a new career? Become a nurse in only …
Franklin - Huge Sale! June 11th & 12th from 8-3 at 88…
Knox 363 East State Street. Large Multi Family Yard Sale.…
Lost 5 gallon bucket of oil and tool bag in the intersect…
Miniature Eskimo/ Sheltie Pups-Available Now-Oil City 2 B…
Mission Madness Parking Lot Sale @ Polk Presbyterian Chur…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Historic run to continue
-
Orioles fall short in title tilt
-
Lions claim thriller over 'Cats to advance to state tourney
-
Scoreboard
-
Scoreboard for 6-3-21
-
Scoreboard
-
Knights are District 10 champs!
-
Scoreboard for 6-2-21
-
Orioles outlast Panthers, 14-12; play for title Wednesday
-
Bobcats stay alive with 13-1 romp
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Mother accused of endangering children
-
Man charged with endangering child as result of ATV accident
-
Venango County crashes
-
Stoneboro man accused of assaulting woman
-
Vehicle theft in Barkeyville
-
2 possible injuries in Clarion County crash
-
Man arrested on warrants after traffic stop
-
Police warn of tainted candy
-
Multivehicle accident occurs on I-80
-
Police: Distracted driver hits police cruiser
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
-
Deputy, suspect killed in California desert shootout
-
Clarence Williams III, 'The Mod Squad's' Linc, dies at 81
-
Biden invites GOP senator as infrastructure deadline looms
-
Iran's largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman
-
Bidens mark first lady's birthday with leisurely bike ride
-
No mass protests after Honolulu police shoot, kill Black man
-
Supreme Court upholds tribal police in traffic stop, search
-
Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians
-
Italian nun slain by 3 teen girls beatified as martyr