Area COVID-19 cases

Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.
A total of 59 graduates received diplomas Thursday evening during outdoor commencement ceremonies at Valley Grove Elementary School for the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.
Graduating seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2021 received a number of awards and scholarships.
Sarah Fisher has been named valedictorian of the Oil City High School Class of 2021.
Clayton and Connie Blauser of Oil City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 10.
Oil City Class of 1971
June 11, 1999
Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.
Keep your eyes peeled among the rose bushes this week, and you might find a fawn hidden in them.
June 12
SHIPPENVILLE - During the Clarion County Jail Inspection Board meeting on Thursday, warden Jeff Hornberger said the jail is returning to "normal."
Fertigs Antique Tractor Show
GEMS will hold a series of "Mentor and Me" programs this summer for Venango County girls entering third through 12th grades.
CLARION - The "tedious task" of counting write-in votes from last month's primary election has been completed in Clarion County.
Anna Culver has been named valedictorian of the West Forest High School Class of 2021.
The Venango County Historical Society will hold its first Thursday Book Sale of the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the society's headquarters at 307 S. Park St. in Franklin.
June 10, 1999
- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
Jay and Delores McKissick of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Judy and Ron Montgomery of Strattanville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 3.
After a year of virtual and abbreviated outside concerts, the HOLeY Jeans youth choir and its director are excited to celebrate the choir's 25th anniversary with a concert at 7 p.m. today at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
The Oil City Main Street Program's summer outdoor concert series, Music on the Square, returns tonight with a concert by Billy and the Neptunes starting at 7 p.m. at the city's Town Square.
The Clarion Free Library reopened its children's room Monday.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on the entire lengths of Jefferson and Clearfield streets as part of the city's Community Development Block Grant program.
Venango County commissioners have approved a resolution that declares the county to be a Second Amendment county.
A total of 75 graduates received diplomas Tuesday evening during commencement exercises for the Cranberry High School Class of 2021.
Updates on several ongoing projects were given at Tuesday's meeting of the Franklin General Authority.
The Franklin Moving Forward group will be sprucing up seating and signs at Riverfront Park and the Franklin boat launch.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Robert Suplee of Franklin. The article was submitted by Sue Suplee.
A flag retirement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Flag Day, in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
June 9, 1999
Gardeners club - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in in the ETC building on Howard Street in Franklin.
