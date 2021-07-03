Area COVID-19 cases

Tags
A motion to expedite several pending actions in federal court related to the scheduled closure of Polk State Center has been filed in the Pennsylvania Middle District Court.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Kristen Deets, the cosmetology instructor at Crawford County Career and Technical Center, has a national champion on her hands.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Carolyn Deets of Canal Township. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
-
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
- From staff reports
-
Polk State Center is funded through Medicaid and supported by both federal and state funds, according to the state Department of Health website.
- From staff reports
-
- State driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Garden Club - Oil City Garden Club members have been busy throughout the summer weeding and keeping gardens and planters around the city watered and in good shape.
- From staff reports
-
PROMOTED - Diane Turner, formerly of Oil City, has been promoted to lieutenant at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston, South Carolina. She is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Services. Turner is married to Dustin Turner, who is a sergeant with the sheriff's office.…
- From staff reports
-
July 2, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,705 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,558 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Class of 1952
- From staff reports
-
Saturday
- From staff reports
-
Liberty 5K Run/Walk
- From staff reports
-
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will realign 815 feet of the North Country National Scenic Trail near Amsler Spring in Jenks Township, Forest County, to protect soil and water resources and better maintain trail conditions.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Heritage Festival prince and princess will be crowned after a tally of votes in the annual Tiny Tot Contest held by Youth Alternatives as part of the city's annual festival.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin's popular Taste of Talent vocal competition will start July 7 after the first round was canceled Wednesday due to rainstorms.
- From staff reports
-
J&L
- From staff reports
-
July 1, 1999
- From staff reports
-
A route survey done as part of PennDOT's oversize load permitting does include a height survey. The route survey looks for overhead obstructions as well as the structural appropriateness of bridges and overpasses to accommodate an oversize load, which is anything 13 feet, 6 inches or higher.
- From staff reports
-
June 30, 1999
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's May seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from April, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
MARIENVILLE - At noon on Tuesday, there were 310 people at the Rainbow Family of Love and Light regional gathering, in the forest between Marienville and Ridgway.
- From staff reports
-
A open house for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the facility next to the Venango Regional Airport.
- From staff reports
-
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
- From staff reports
-
Richard "Rick" and Judy Copley of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Janelle Pezzuti is the valedictorian for the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
-
Youth Connection Day will be celebrated Thursday in Venango County.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City will be featured again in an installment of the "Our Town" series on WQLN, the PBS television station in Erie.
Graduates
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 21, with 11 members weighing in.
Most Viewed Articles
-
'Message in the mess': Family finds hope as search continues
-
Rare bird sighting in Franklin
-
Fetterman: Polk worries 'valid'
-
Man charged for fleeing from police on motorcycle
-
PASSHE plan draws protest in Clarion
-
2 men charged for firing shots at Cornplanter Township residence
-
Man accused of making threats on Facebook
-
Out of the Archives: Many small businesses on OC block
-
OC man accused of using employer's credit card
-
Woman accused of assaulting Sugarcreek officer
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
1641 Cub Cadet garden tractor. 16 hp. 42 mower deck. 433 …
1 Bdrm carriage house (loft style interior) Oil City. Sit…
2015 Toyota Rav 4, 57,700 miles. Excellent condition. $16…
Looking to buy 1976 and older motorcycles. Running or not…
Seneca - 216 Harvey Dr. July 9 & 10 8am-4pm. Furnitur…
Superinte ndent Redbank Valley School District Position a…
-Petersheim’s- Dark & Light Sweet Cherries, early pea…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City, Franklin rake in all-region track and field awards
-
Knights headline all-stars
-
Oil City stars blank Knox
-
New Bethlehem pulls away to defeat Oil City
-
Scoreboard
-
Scoreboard for 7-1-21
-
Welch named strength and conditioning coach at CUP
-
Reese twirls gem against Titusville
-
Scoreboard
-
German, South rally to topple North, 14-12
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man charged for fleeing from police on motorcycle
-
2 men charged for firing shots at Cornplanter Township residence
-
Man accused of making threats on Facebook
-
OC man accused of using employer's credit card
-
Woman accused of assaulting Sugarcreek officer
-
Tree falls on car
-
Fish Commission charges Spencer in connection with 2019 flooding issues
-
Man pleads guilty to third degree murder in Jefferson County case
-
One hurt in Route 322 rollover crash
-
Vehicles vandalized in county
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
'Message in the mess': Family finds hope as search continues
-
Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried
-
Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse
-
Batteries exploding in burning abandoned Illinois building
-
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world
-
Family finds matriarch's mementos amid condo collapse rubble
-
20 people found dead on boat drifting in Turks and Caicos
-
Family of Black man slain by officer sues Kansas City police
-
Amish put faith in God's will and herd immunity over vaccine
-
William, Harry to unveil Diana statue as royal rift simmers