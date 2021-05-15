Area COVID-19 cases

Tags
- From staff reports
-
NEW DOCTOR - Dr. Kelly Seibert will join the staff at Wagner Family Eyecare in Seneca. She will replace Dr. Stephen Reinsel in June, when he and his wife will move to Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Seibert is a native of Utica. She is a 2014 graduate of the Indiana University School of Optometry …
- From staff reports
-
Heather Mohnkern is stepping down as a Venango County auditor after more than 13 years in the position.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,338 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,291 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,148 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital no COVID-19 in-patients.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
RIMERSBURG - For the past 16 years, schoolteacher Rachel Kindel has been taking her students on a field trip - to a cemetery.
- From staff reports
-
Scholarships
- From staff reports
-
Those attending Catholic Mass in the Erie Diocese this weekend may attend without wearing a face mask as long as they are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
- From staff reports
-
Clarence and Sally Lockhart of Oil City celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary Tuesday, May 11.
- From staff reports
-
Winners of the annual Margaret Feldman Excellence in Writing essay competition were announced Wednesday night.
- From staff reports
-
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has rated Titusville Area Hospital as a five-star hospital for overall quality of care.
- From staff reports
-
May 15, 1999
- from staff reports
-
Rockland
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City High School Class of 1962 will have lunch at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at Dawndi's Restaurant, 136 Warren Road, Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin councilman Rudegeair will run as write-in for mayor
- From staff reports
-
May 14, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Julia Allman, a local author, entrepreneur and certified life coach, will host a workshop based on her new book titled "3 Keys to Quickly Overcoming Failure."
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a $1,000 contribution toward the township's July 2 holiday fireworks extravaganza.
Graduates
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Sally Keil of Oil City. The article was submitted by Marta Knight.
Oil City TOPS — Linda Barret was the TOPS best loser and Joyce Shook was the KOPS best in status at the May 5 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
Brandon
- From staff reports
-
The state Department of Health said one COVID-19 related death was reported Tuesday by Butler Health System at Clarion Hospital.
- From staff reports
-
Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed Senate Bill 445, the PA Breast Cancer Coalition's research legislation.
- From staff reports
-
Venango Regional Airport in Franklin will receive $150,000 from the state Department of Transportation.
- From staff reports
-
KNOX - The Knox Township Municipal Authority board of directors needs two volunteers to serve on their panel.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Calvary Cemetery.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County will sponsor a collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in the rear parking lot of the Cranberry Mall.
- From staff reports
-
May 13, 1999
- From staff reports
-
May 12, 1999
Most Viewed Articles
-
Owner, 89, reopens longtime Clarion hardware store
-
Spencer gets court order to remove junk in 60 days
-
OC hotel may open in limited capacity in about a month
-
Grace UM pastor retiring after 26 years at OC church
-
OC woman flown to hospital following Friday crash
-
Stoneboro man accused of using COVID loan for personal expenses
-
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
-
2 charged after OC police respond to Glenview location
-
OC man taken to hospital after Oil Creek crash
-
'I thought it was a thunderstorm'
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Adult Education/ Apprenticeship Coordinator/ Assistant Pr…
Looking for person to plant trees, install spouting and d…
Congratulations! Barbara Swartzentruber Mother’s Day Quee…
JAMIE BARKER, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I’M PROUD OF YOU!! From…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Used Appliances Kenmore top load washer $185. Maytag elec…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights sweep tri-meet
-
Scoreboard for 5-12-21
-
Busy night at the Oil Field
-
Knights stomp Wildcats
-
Oilers, Knights pull out tight region victories
-
Oilers fall at home to Tigers
-
Former FHS standout Weaver having big year at Mount Union
-
Orioles, Knights cruise to lopsided region victories
-
Scoreboard
-
scoreboard for 5-13-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC woman flown to hospital following Friday crash
-
Stoneboro man accused of using COVID loan for personal expenses
-
2 charged after OC police respond to Glenview location
-
OC man taken to hospital after Oil Creek crash
-
Man accused of trespass, assault for repeatedly contacting woman
-
Man accused of stealing safe from home
-
Sunday crashes
-
Pleasantville man flown to hospital after crash
-
Woman charged with retail theft
-
Titusville man accused of stealing car
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Famed German architect Jahn killed in Illinois bike accident
-
Court upholds conviction of officer in slaying of Black man
-
2 Catholic bishops at odds over Biden receiving Communion
-
Micronesians feel hatred in Hawaii, decry police shooting
-
Top Chicago prosecutor apologizes for false Toledo gun claim
-
Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison
-
Vatican warns US bishops over get-tough Communion proposals
-
Long suspected of murder, she confessed but avoided prison
-
3 ex-cops involved in Floyd death appear in federal court
-
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in spa shootings