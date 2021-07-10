Area COVID-19 cases

Tags
- From staff reports
-
Musical homily
- From staff reports
-
July 10, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Horn, Welms and Baum
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
"But (Elijah) himself went a day's journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a solitary broom tree. He asked that he might die: 'It is enough; now, OLord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.' Then he lay down under the broom tree and fell asleep. Suddenly …
- From staff reports
-
St. Joseph Church in Lucinda has announced winners from its annual 4th of July Celebration.
- From staff reports
-
A free children's bicycle rodeo will be held Saturday, July 24, in Oil City to teach children ages 5 to 12 about bike safety.
- From staff reports
-
A paving project involving a number of streets in Oil City is currently out to bid.
- From staff reports
-
Drake Well Museum and Park will resume its normal five-days-a-week operating hours on Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
July 9, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,579 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,192 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
-
HIRED - Jozlin Ziegler, a 2019 graduate of Franklin High School, has accepted a position with UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh as an x-ray technician. Ziegler graduated in May with honors from Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois, with an associates degree of applied science from the Rad…
- From staff reports
-
Shoup-Blair
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County has received the first half of the $9.8 million the county was allocated through the American Rescue Plan.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Construction continues in Cranberry Township as multiple projects were discussed at Thursday's meeting of the township supervisors.
- From staff reports
-
Music in Marienville
- From staff reports
-
Antlerless deer license sales will begin Monday for Pennsylvania residents, according to the Venango County treasurer's office.
- From staff reports
-
Self-guided tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Today
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Class of 1963
- From staff reports
-
The annual Venango County employees picnic lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, at South Park near the county courthouse in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
This year's cases
- From staff reports
-
The Cranberry Clovers 4-H Club will host a community service day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 15, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m.
- From staff reports
-
GRADUATED - Private First Class Noah Richard Patterson, son of Holly and Richard Patterson of Oil City, has graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He is attending artillery cannon training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He is now a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Gu…
- From staff reports
-
Rockland High School
- From staff reports
-
Forest County commissioners took care of routine matters and approved a proposal for broadband expansion at their meeting Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Joretta Swartzfager of Tionesta. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
-
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
What can we learn from the pandemic, and how can people find reliable information as they make what could be the most important health decision of their lives in the months to come?
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough is now a Second Amendment sanctuary municipality.
- From staff reports
-
July 8, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Class of 1975
- From staff reports
-
Belles Lettres - Belles Lettres club held their card/games day luncheon recently at the club house on West First Street.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man is facing charges for strangling son
-
Seneca man charged for assaulting trooper
-
Semi crash shuts down I-80; orange juice spills onto road
-
DUI arrests
-
Cooling off in Oil Creek
-
Spruce-up at Oil City
-
2 injured in Cranberry Township crash
-
'He filled our lives with joy'
-
California lawmakers push feds to allow a therapy that pays meth users to abstain
-
Thompson hopes bill connects
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2 Story house @ 6 Carroll Ave., Oil City - $19,000. Motiv…
Amish roofing and construction company is looking to hire…
CLASS A truck driver needed. Must have clean driving reco…
Dependable Personal care aide for a quadriplegic. Part ti…
Pinecrest Country Club, near Brookville, PA seeking to fi…
Reno - Yard Sale - 50 First St. - Thur & Fri., July 1…
Notice: On 6/2/21 a letter was sent to Harry C. Herrlich …
Baughman’s Market - Cherries, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City all-stars advance
-
OC stars blank Titusville
-
Oil City stars rout Clarion
-
Six KSAC softball stars receive all-state recognition
-
Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory
-
8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win
-
Scoreboard
-
Major LL stars complete comeback
-
Scoreboard for 7-7-21
-
Scoreboard for 7-8-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man is facing charges for strangling son
-
Seneca man charged for assaulting trooper
-
Semi crash shuts down I-80; orange juice spills onto road
-
DUI arrests
-
2 injured in Cranberry Township crash
-
Man gets 15-30 years in state prison for killing roommate
-
Police investigate identity thefts
-
Franklin man charged with stalking, harassment
-
Fish Commission charges Spencer in connection with 2019 flooding issues
-
Vehicle accidents
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike
-
Family of Black man slain by officer sues Kansas City police
-
The Latest: 99% of US virus deaths are unvaccinated people
-
Hit by a ransomware attack? Your payment may be deductible
-
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
-
Germany: 4 men, 1 woman sentenced to prison for child abuse
-
Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law
-
Wyoming man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M
-
Grizzly bear attacks, kills camper in western Montana
-
Pope Francis: Thank you, Benedict, for praying for church