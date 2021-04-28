Area COVID-19 cases

Tags
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - People looking for employment in the tri-county area might want to try their luck today at the Clarion Mall, where a job and education fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion University's food service employees' desire for unionization prompted them to stage a rally on the steps of the Eagle Commons Dining Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
PennDOT discussed potential changes to 15th Street in Franklin and its intersection with Route 62 at a second virtual safety study meeting on Monday.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to stop the proposed plan to toll bridges on Pennsylvania's interstate system, according to a news release from state Sen. Scott Hutchinson.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG -State Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced the department has updated its mask guidance to reflect the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- From staff reports
Oil City
- From staff reports
Paving work will start soon on a section of Route 36 in Pleasantville.
- From staff reports
The state's new Move Over Law took effect Tuesday, and PennDOT is reminding motorists the law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move away from the area and lower their speed or face fines up to $2,000.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's March seasonally adjusted unemployment rate - for the most part - was down from February, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
April 28, 1999
- From staff reports
The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry president is Kim Titley.
- From staff and wire reports
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education estimates it can save millions of dollars by merging six of its 14 universities into two new institutions, according to more than 400 pages of planning documents released Monday, two days before a vote on the plan.
- From staff reports
Line-painting on Interstate 80 is scheduled to begin today, weather permitting, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- From staff reports
Thomas and Janice Hartle of Clarion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
APPOINTED - Saxon Daugherty has been appointed safety press officer for the northwest region District 1 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He will be a liaison between District 1 and its partners, customers, and the public on safety issues and functions as a PennDOT spo…
- From staff reports
Larry and Shirley Beightol of Franklin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Valley
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Harold James Lamb of Rouseville. The article was submitted by his family.
- From staff reports
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism has announced its 2021 Historic Preservation Award winners.
- From staff reports
The City of Franklin was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective community forest management.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Cranberry School Board members accepted the resignation of board member Chad Findlay at the panel's meeting Monday.
- From staff reports
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the National Audubon Society's annual Birdathon, which is slated for May 8-15.
- From staff reports
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,990 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,992 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,093 tests were positive for the virus.
- From staff reports
Former mayor seeks Sugarcreek council post
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Clintonville volunteer firefighter has a "long road to recovery" after being injured while responding to a pileup crash last week along Interstate 80.
- From staff reports
April 27, 1999
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and the tri-county area reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and over the past week.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
April 26, 1999
- From staff reports
Harrisburg The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. The move follows updated guidance announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prev…
- From staff reports
The Marienville Area Library is open to patrons who follow COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing face masks.
