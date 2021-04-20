Area COVID-19 cases

Tags
Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,862 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,880 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,062 tests were positive for the virus.
April 20, 1999
Jane and Bill Karns of Rocky Grove will celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Jack and Jane Weaver of Pleasantville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City TOPS - Eleven TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Community members who are interested in supporting the Strengthening Families Program can contribute door prizes, sponsor a family or hand out flyers. Transportation and child care for children younger than age 10 is provided.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday about the bonds that will be issued to pay for several renovation projects at various schools in the district.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Several end of the year events were discussed at Monday's Valley Grove School Board meeting.
An earlier article regarding the virtual public meeting plans for roadwork along Dolby Street in Clarion County misstated that 50 properties would be displaced as part of the project.
Through its "Love Cupboard" program, First United Methodist Church of Clarion will give away free food and hygiene items from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights John "Jack" McNerney of Venus. The article was submitted by his family.
Former OC councilman seeks return to post
Scrap metal collection
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus-related deaths over the past week.
A parade honoring former Oil City Fire Department Chief Mark Hicks and Captain Dennis Alcorn was held Sunday along Seneca Street in Oil City.
April 19, 1999
Achievements
- By JOHN FRIEDLUND
-
You just can't make this stuff up! Sometimes the truth is so stunning you simply have to let it speak for itself. That is how I think the early believers felt after Jesus' resurrection and ascension to heaven. They were eyewitnesses who couldn't help but to spread the news, and eventually, r…
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Franklin-Rocky Grove
April 17, 1999
Van church to host Schall in concert
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,837 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 10,864 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,058 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, both…
Clarion GOP breakfast speaker announced
The street departments of Franklin and Oil City will sweep streets next week in the following areas:
Penn State Extension has received funding through the state Department of Health to offer a limited number of free water tests for Venango County residents who use wells, springs or cisterns for their drinking water supply.
April 16, 1999
PennDOT invites public comment and questions by accessing http://www.PennDOT.gov/District10, and then clicking on the "Public Meetings/Studies" link under the "District Links" heading, click the "Clarion County" box, and then choose "PA 68 Dolby Street to Trout Run Project "tile.
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met Tuesday at Sons of Italy in East Brady.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Valley Grove Elementary School will be closed today and Monday after five positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at the school within two weeks.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION - Clarion Borough Council is committed to opening the public pool along Liberty Street this summer, even though the Clarion County YMCA will not manage operation of the facility.
