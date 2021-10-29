Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System on Thursday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,035 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,500 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,825 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, including three in the intensive care unit.
It’s the time of year for candy and dress-up parties, and here is a list of local community trick or treat times:
Oil City Class of 1952
- From staff reports
-
An interim tax collector was appointed by the Sandycreek Township supervisors at a special meeting this week.
Blood drive
Oct. 29, 1999
Friends of Oil City Library Bake Sale
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — The state Senate on Wednesday passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson that would help move Pennsylvania out of a pandemic economy and create jobs, according to a news release from Hutchinson’s office.
Jack and Eva Carson, who celebrated their 70-year wedding anniversary Tuesday, have four great-grandchildren.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced a bipartisan amendment to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to help stop the influx of illegal fentanyl into the U.S. from drug traffickers.
Oct. 28, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The following are the Venango County 4-H exhibitors, class and placings from the 61st annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show held Sept. 23-26 at the Grange Equine Park in Centre Hall:
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Rose Ann McKenzie of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
-
Matthew Woolcock, a Cranberry High School senior who attends Venango Technology Center, received the first place Region 1 award in the James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation Welding Project Competition.
- From staff reports
-
The friends of the Oil City Library will conduct their Annual Halloween Bake Sale at the library Friday beginning at 9 a.m.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from Venango and Forest counties has decreased but has increased in Clarion County over the past seven days.
- From staff reports
-
The City of Franklin’s events/marketing office and Franklin businesses and organizations will hand out treats or coupons from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Liberty Street.
- From staff reports
-
With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park is partnering with public libraries on a museum pass program to increase access to and knowledge of the museum and park.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance will dedicate a new visitor center at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — It’s early in the budget process, but Clarion County commissioners say they don’t see a need for a tax increase in 2022.
An additional $3,005 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $20,514.
Oct. 27, 1999
Kathryn Ann Sundberg, daughter of Jami and Eugene Sundberg Jr. of Erie and Nicholas Paul Jones, son of Val and Matt Jones of Franklin, exchanged wedding vows at Wayside Presbyterian Church, Erie, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
- From staff reports
-
Six area chamber of commerce professionals, including Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker, received distinguished service awards during the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals leadership conference.
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT will host a public meeting from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Keystone Elementary School in Knox to discuss “diversion” routes for the proposed Interstate 80 Canoe Creek bridge replacement project.
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oct. 26, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The Wesley Grange fall buckwheat cake and sausage supper has been postponed until next spring because of the uncertainty of what the COVID-19 infection rate might be in the area in early November.
- From staff reports
-
A preliminary report says a single-engine plane that made an emergency landing in a Clarion County field on Saturday “experienced engine issues” prior to making the landing.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin School District announced Monday the junior-senior high school will be closed today through Friday because of a significant rise in student and staff cases of COVID-19.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Cranberry School Board members heard Monday that food shortages are becoming more severe in the district.
- From staff reports
-
The recent surge in the price of gas may seem spooky this Halloween, but it’s not frightening people away from driving as demand continues to rise.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Historical Society is attempting to purchase a Wooton desk that belonged to the late Gen. Charles Miller, which is currently available at auction.
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously voted Monday to posthumously honor the late Fred McIlhattan, a lifelong Knox resident who served as state representative for the 63rd District from 1997 to 2008.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Edible Arrangements in Franklin is still for sale as a new owner is being sought to take over the franchise.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A future ready comprehensive plan for the Valley Grove School District, created to provide a consistent strategy for delivering and measuring an education within the district that’s “continuously improving,” is due to be submitted Nov. 30.
- From staff reports
-
Good Hope and Zion Lutheran Ministry will prepare free Thanksgiving meals for delivery to senior citizens and homebound residents in the Oil City area. Reservations are now being accepted.
Sarah Lynn Hargenrader, daughter of David and Carmen Hargenrader of Moon Township and granddaughter of Wayne and Linda Hargenrader of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today.
