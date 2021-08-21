UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,523 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Friday morning, including 2,971 tests at the hospital and 12,552 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 970 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

News

COLUMN: Don't downsize Jesus

My congregation is eight months into the 2021 New Testament Challenge, together reading the New Testament in one year. To some it seemed a daunting task, but broken down into manageable segments it really is quite easy — 260 chapters in 365 days.

Community News

Ramp on I-80 closed

  • From staff reports

The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,523 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Friday morning, including 2,971 tests at the hospital and 12,552 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 970 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-…

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, second; and Barry Cressman and Nancy Daye, third.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,008 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,807 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,233 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital reported it has o…

Community News

Master Gardeners seek volunteers

  • From staff reports

The Penn State Master Gardeners program in Venango County is looking for volunteers to help educate the public on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Community News

Forest leaders discuss updates to GIS maps

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Following a very brief meeting Wednesday, Forest County commissioners and the county’s community and economic development director discussed the ongoing updates being made to the county’s GIS maps in preparation for next generation 911.