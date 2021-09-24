Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,882 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,545 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,446 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (nine confirmed and two suspected). Four of those patients are in the intensive care unit.
Shane Alexander concert
Friday, Sept. 24
There’s only one week left for readers to submit their recipes for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest.
Sept. 24, 1999
Zonta — Zonta Club members met Tuesday at Karma Coffee in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
A program called “Physician Assisted Suicide — Why Not?” will be presented by Rita Marker at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Center Assumption Hall in Oil City and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Oren Baughman
Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Friends for Food will be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 20.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A group of local residents will travel by bus from Franklin to join the Pennsylvania March for Life in Harrisburg on Monday.
Sept. 23, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The billy goat that has been wandering about the Franklin and Sugarcreek areas since early this month has been caught.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
The 31st annual Friends for Food campaign is getting started, and this year will look much the same as last year with some added conveniences.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Quiet Creek Farm in Brookville on Sept. 14.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Grace Slocum of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
MARIENVILLE — East Forest Principal Deb Arner planted the seed and, with the help of Abraxas, it grew into the Marienville Area Community Garden.
Sept. 22, 1999
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in memory of the following:
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
CASA of Venango County is looking for volunteers and will hold a virtual informational session at 6 p.m. today.
80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…
- From staff reports
-
Venango County Human Services will celebrate September as National Recovery Month during an event Friday.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
Schools boards and community members at Keystone and Allegheny-Clarion Valley school districts on Monday debated the masking mandate ordered Aug. 31 by the state Department of Health.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango Regional Economic Development Authority board members heard updates at their monthly meeting Tuesday about the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project and the eAcademy program.
- From staff reports
-
The 2021 Oil Valley Film Festival announced its winners from among 22 films representing nine countries from the sixth annual event.
- From staff reports
-
Clay Kilgore, author, researcher and historian, will be the featured speaker at the next online presentation sponsored by Washington’s Trail 1753.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,875 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday. A total of 1,071 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has nine COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
-
First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
In November 1952, The Derrick unveiled its new digs on West First Street during a three-day open house that attracted many subscribers and members of the community.
- From staff reports
-
The eighth annual “A Night at the Museum” benefit gala will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
Ron Mong, a CPA and dairy consultant with the Herbein company, is retiring after a career in the dairy industry that spans more than 40 years.
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and non-reversible asthma.
Sept. 21, 1999
Tea Party Patriots to meet
- By HANNAH NIEDERRITER Student contributor
-
Many clubs at Cranberry Area High School are back in session, including Berry Botics, which this year will tackle demolition in the BEST Robotics challenge.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A motion filed by plaintiffs in the Polk Center closure lawsuit seeks to extend the existing schedule of the suit out of necessity.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
While looking through old editions of The News-Herald for the 22 Years Ago column, I came across this little gem of local history.
As The Derrick’s 100th anniversary arrived in 1971, several comic strips that were published in the newspaper at that time provided some lighthearted commemoration of the event.
Brian and Julie Thompson of Oil City will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
