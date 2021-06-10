Area health systems' virus tests

- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
- UPMC Northwest, in a news release, said it has been collecting a significantly lower number of test specimens during the current phase of the pandemic, averaging fewer than 30 per week, which is evidence that its vaccine outreach efforts have been effective overall. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.