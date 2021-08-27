Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,111 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 11,896 tests at the hospital’s outdoor collection site. A total of 2,252 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one confirmed and one suspected).One of those patients is in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Area health systems' virus tests
Luka Krneta
Submitted photo
- Luka Krneta
-
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson issued the following statement on the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan:
Oak Hill
Drake Days
Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Sunnie Clickett and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, tied for third.
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists and the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation invites youths to participate in the annual Art Poster & Photo Contest. The aim is to encourage creative expression, and appreciation and understanding of the outdoor world.
- From staff reports
-
Results of the ATV Trail Feasibility Study Public Survey, conducted by the Oil Region Alliance, will be announced at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 100 of the Venango County Courthouse Annex.
BROOKVILLE — A lane restriction will take effect Monday on Route 28 in Rose Township, Jefferson County, between South Main Street and Seldom Seen Road/Seneca Trail.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
A motion for extension was granted in the lawsuit to keep Polk State Center open for residents who wish to stay there.
Aug. 27, 1999
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey released the following statement on the terror attacks in Afghanistan:
Venango County Assistance Office
Tea Party to meet
- From staff reports
-
Colbert Avenue in Oil City will be closed at 9 p.m. today until about 6 a.m. Friday for excavation work.
Belles Lettres — Penny Craft won the 50/50 drawing at the recent card/game event held at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Lawrence “Larry” and Ellen Lyman of Meadville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Maylah Zacherl, daughter of Jennifer and Jason Zacherl of Franklin, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Subm…
Aug. 26, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Good Hope Christian Preschool is continuing to accept registrations for its afternoon preschool class for the 2021-22 school term.
UPMC Northwest’s third-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open to immunocompromised individuals requiring a third dose of Pfizer vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital’s Courtyard Conference Room.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Robert G. Miller, of Utica. The article was submitted by his family.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Marilyn Brandon of Cranberry. The article was submitted by her family.
Max and Doris Palmer of Marienville will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
Jeff and Darla Hawke of Franklin, announce the marriage of their son, Jeffrey Hunter Hawke, to Loren Nicole Baseler, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Ouray, Colorado.
- From staff reports
-
RN Goss Gas Products has recognized longtime employee Gary Witherup for 50 years of service with the company.
- From staff reports
-
Nominations are now being accepted for 2021 induction into the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame, a program of the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America in partnership with Venango College.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Class of 1965
- From staff reports
-
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarion County will once again offer surplus items for sale.
- From staff reports
-
Work on the fourth phase of the Route 8 reconstruction project in Irwin Township is expected to begin next month.
- From staff reports
-
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
From the earliest reports of an attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II in 1941 to the final victory over the Axis powers when Japan surrendered in 1945, the pages of The Derrick were filled with war news.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City's two World War II fighter aces were in the news 75 years ago during a time dominated by foreign dispatches on fierce fighting across Europe and in the Pacific theater.
- From staff reports
-
LAMARTINE - Boy Scout Troop 55 of the Knox area will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Salem Township Community Building in Lamartine.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Parents and members of the Rocky Grove cross country team were able to strike a balance with Valley Grove School Board members at Monday's regular board meeting.
- From staff reports
-
GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science) will take apart desktop computers and investigate the inner workings from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Oil City Library.
- From staff reports
-
Aug. 24, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Robert and Janice Murphy of Clarion will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.
