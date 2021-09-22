UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,875 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday. A total of 1,071 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has nine COVID-19 in-patients.

Community garden unveiled
Community News

Community garden unveiled

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE — East Forest Principal Deb Arner planted the seed and, with the help of Abraxas, it grew into the Marienville Area Community Garden.

Community News

FUN Bank sponsors financial education classes

  • From staff reports

First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

About People
Community News

About People

80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…

Derrick 150 comics
Community News

Derrick 150 comics

As The Derrick’s 100th anniversary arrived in 1971, several comic strips that were published in the newspaper at that time provided some lighthearted commemoration of the event.

Community News

UPMC offers better breathing clinic

  • From staff reports

UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and non-reversible asthma.

Berry Botics to take on demolition
Community News

Berry Botics to take on demolition

  • By HANNAH NIEDERRITER Student contributor

Many clubs at Cranberry Area High School are back in session, including Berry Botics, which this year will tackle demolition in the BEST Robotics challenge.

Fern Trinity celebrates 125 years
Community News

Fern Trinity celebrates 125 years

  • From staff reports

Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church will celebrate its 125th anniversary Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, with several events at the church, located along Golf Course Road in Kossuth.