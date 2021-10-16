Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,608 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,121 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,654 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the hospital has 13 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and one suspected). Three of those patients are in the intensive care unit.
Students in Kara Daugherty’s journalism class on Thursday heard what it’s like to work in the writing profession from a couple of newsroom staff members of The Derrick and The News-Herald.
- From staff reports
-
Gardinier Funeral Home, a leading family-owned funeral home in the heart of Franklin since 1932, has officially merged with the Warren Funeral Homes family of Meadville.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Clarion County commissioners have approved a $1.5 million PennDOT set-aside grant application for the third phase of the Brady Tunnel project.
- From staff reports
-
The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help area residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescription drugs and/or over-the-counter medications from household medicine cabinets.
Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
- From staff reports
-
MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Millstone Township, with financial assistance from Elk County and Allegheny National Forest, will replace the Church Run culvert on the Clarion River Road (T-301). Church Run i…
BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be traffic-pattern change at the Routes 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Oct. 16, 1999
ORAS virtual public night
Friday, Oct. 15
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors declared three structures in the township as dangerous during the panel’s meeting Thursday.
An additional $2,440 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $9,710.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion, Edinboro and California universities are poised to become one institution — and that new integrated university now has a name and nickname.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane Hillard and Mary Emanuele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, third.
- From staff reports
-
The deadline to complete the online Clarion County community survey has been extended to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
Oct. 15, 1999
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Mike Hresko, the commander of the Legion of Honor out of Erie which is part of the Zem Zem Shrine, will be honored at the 2021 Commander’s Ball in Franklin later this month.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION — The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced Clarion University is among 26 providers from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates to be recognized for leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Clarion County’s population decline in the 2020 census may change the county’s status from a sixth class county to a seventh class county.
- From staff reports
-
An estate planning workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Belles Lettres Club, 405 W. First St., Oil City.
Woman to run as write-in for Franklin school board
Oct. 14, 1999
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
-
A Titusville man is among 32 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees statewide recognized for outstanding performance.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Franklin General Authority is disputing more charges that were incurred after an additional section of First Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough was unexpectedly paved.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer
-
CLARION — Contract negotiations are nothing new between the Clarion Area School Board and the Clarion Education Association, but the way the negotiations are being handled this year is a change.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX — Keystone School District will actively enforce the state Department of Health’s face mask mandate starting Monday.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
Oct. 13, 1999
Oil City Class of 1958
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — The sale in Clarion County is not over.
The presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” by a local choir will be held Dec. 18-19 at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry will hold its annual meeting Monday.
Keystone High School Class of 1961
An additional $3,485 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $5,665.
The time has changed for the auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s “Messiah” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin later in December.
- From staff reports
-
Community Blood Drive is asking people in the Franklin area to roll up their sleeves this week as it is in critical need for types O- and O+ blood.
Oct. 12, 1999
