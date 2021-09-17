Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,626 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,320 at the hospital. A total of 2,358 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has five confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the intensive care unit.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,626 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,320 at the hospital. A total of 2,358 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has five confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of t…

Community News

Getting it right

Michelle Bookwalter was pictured in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper holding a picture of her young daughter, Jessica Bookwalter, who has passed away from cancer.

Community News

Club Notes

Belles Lettres — The Belles Lettres club opened its season recently by celebrating its annual Past Presidents Day luncheon at the clubhouse on West First Street in Oil City.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Karen Steele and Pat Stephenson, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 3,210 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,036 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight COVID-19 in-patients.

Community News

CASA agency looking for volunteers

  • From staff reports

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Crawford, McKean, Venango and Warren and Forest Counties will be holding two virtual information sessions for community members who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers.