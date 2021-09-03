Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,206 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday. A total of 2,276 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those patients is in the intensive care unit.
BHS announced the hours at Clarion Hospital’s testing site are now noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. Patients require an order for testing, but no appointment is required. The testing location is in the Clarion Health Complex, 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100.