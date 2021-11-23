H. Josephine Beach, a resident of the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, will celebrate her 103rd birthday Saturday.
She was born in Greenwood, and her parents were Hiram Edison and Edna Viola Irwin.
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS — Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Samuel Eugene and Anna Mae Smerkar of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,078 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,321 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,278 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 16 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Six of th…
Clarion celebrated the holiday season Monday with a light-up night event.
Sligo Borough is receiving a $163,968 grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Agency’s multimodal transportation fund.
The Clarion County Career Center completed its Cancer Awareness Month and annual Coins for a Cure campaign in October by raising $4,853.
William and Holly Watson of Oil City will celebrate their 35-year wedding anniversary Monday.
Light Up Night parade winners
About 100 volunteers braved the cold Saturday morning to help those in need this holiday season during the annual Friends for Food distribution held by Community Services of Venango County.
HARRISBURG — Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam over the weekend announced all adults in Pennsylvania are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
Titusville Area Hospital Foundation announced it will participate in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30.
Forest County residents are facing a proposed tax hike next year due to factors such as the rising costs of utilities, health insurance and other supplies.
An additional $1,080 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $37,109.
Cranberry Area School District will receive $500,000 in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program.
Corinna Slusser was a coed at Bloomsburg University before she moved to New York City.
CLARION — The Clarion County Veterans Affairs office will be closed from this Monday through Monday, Nov. 29.
MEADVILLE — The French Creek Valley Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is seeking new members.
Information that appeared in Friday’s newspaper about the Christmas Tree Extravaganza in the Calendar of Events contained incorrect information.
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
CLARION — The Clarion County Office of Elections has finished tallying hundreds of write-in votes, and the results show incumbents in three races being defeated by write-in candidates.
The Oil City Heritage Society is selling a collection of history articles and photographs, with proceeds benefiting the Oil City Library.
Crawford County will be featured on PCN’s series titled “Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood” from Dec. 13 to 17, the cable channel announced. The series celebrates the people, places and events that make a community unique.
Concert at Venango Museum will feature music from silent film, ‘Pass the Gravy’
Bridge Builders Community Foundations will not conduct its Week of Giving campaign in 2022.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,967 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,248 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,208 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 15 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and three suspected). Six o…
BHS Primary Care New Bethlehem will hold a fall COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. today.
An additional $5,365 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $36,029.
