Oil City High School student Devin Fry navigates the HTV Vive System, in which he is defending his craft against enemy attack using evasive measures, while sergeant first class Reeves explains his mission during the U.S Army's "Adventure Semi 8" event last week at Oil City High School Thursday. (Contributed photos)
Oil City High School student Grace Sobina navigates the parachute simulator while sergeant first class Okon helps guide her toward her landing target at the U.S. Army's "Adventure Semi 8" exhibit last week at Oil City High School. (Contributed photos)
About 230 Oil City High School students went through the U.S. Army's interactive exhibit, "Adventure Semi 8", last week.
The exhibit, which boasts state-of-the-art technology and is intended to educate and excite students about future career opportunities in the military, is housed in a semi trailer. It is one of several U.S. Army exhibits touring the U.S. and stopping at festivals, air shows, sporting events, colleges and high schools.