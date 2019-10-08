About 230 Oil City High School students went through the U.S. Army's interactive exhibit, "Adventure Semi 8", last week.

The exhibit, which boasts state-of-the-art technology and is intended to educate and excite students about future career opportunities in the military, is housed in a semi trailer. It is one of several U.S. Army exhibits touring the U.S. and stopping at festivals, air shows, sporting events, colleges and high schools.

