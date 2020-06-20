Aspiring entrepreneurs

Military veterans Robert Douglas, left, and Greg Anderson, right, stand with instructor Gary Svetz as they hold plaques that signify their completion of the Small Business Jump Start Veterans program. Anderson, of Stoneboro, hopes to create a business centering around maple syrup and chestnut products. Douglas, of Franklin, wants to establish a biking business. The program for veterans ran seven weeks and was offered free of charge in Franklin by Meadville-based Svetz Consulting Services. (Contributed photo)