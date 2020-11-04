Assumption demolition begins

Demolition began Tuesday on the landmark Assumption BVM Church building on Oil City's North Side. BKI, the company hired to tear down the building, was in the process of removing the windows and tearing down the iconic onion dome steeple on Tuesday. The church on Pulaski Street, which was built by Polish immigrants as a neighborhood church, was blessed in 1907. The Oil City Catholic Community announced last month that efforts to find a new owner for the building were unsuccessful. (By Kara O'Neil)