The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a free public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center.

Weather permitting, participants will have the opportunity to observe planets, stars and galaxies through the 30-inch telescope, the largest available for public observing in western Pennsylvania.

0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves

Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Community News

Free child car seat inspection scheduled

  • From staff reports

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery: