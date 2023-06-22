The Greenville Salvation Army will combine a motorcycle poker run with a well-known board game for its inaugural Scrabble Bike Run & Car Crawl fundraiser, which includes a stop in the Franklin area, on Aug. 19.
MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.
A registration clinic for anyone who wants to become a Special Olympics athlete, volunteer, coach or unified partner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Franklin Elks Club on Buffalo Street.
Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.