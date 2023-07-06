Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Watershed Conservation Program was awarded the U.S. Forest Service’s Partnership Award at the National Rise to the Future awards ceremony this month in Washington, D.C.