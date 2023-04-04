The Atlantic Avenue Church nursery school and preschool in Franklin is accepting registrations for the 2023-24 school year.

Children must be three years old before Aug. 1 to enter nursery school. Four and five-year-olds who will attend kindergarten this fall are eligible for preschool.

Community News

Fetterman discharged from hospital

  • From staff reports

BRADDOCK — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was back in Braddock on Friday after being discharged earlier in the day from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he was treated for major depression, the Senate announced in a news release.

Community News

HONORED — Dr. Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate who is currently director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, was recently honored by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 100 women in Maryland. Each year, the Daily Record recognizes the top 1…

Design guide for older OC properties focus of public meeting
Community News

  • From staff reports

A voluntary design guide for older homes and commercial buildings located in and around Oil City’s three National Register-listed historic districts is taking shape, and a draft of the guide will be unveiled for public feedback following the April 13 Oil City Council meeting.