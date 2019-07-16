Atlantic Avenue UB sets pre-school registration

The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Nursery School and Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2019-2020 school year.
Children must be 3 years old before Aug. 1 to enter nursery school. Children who are 4 or 5 and will attend kindergarten in the fall of 2020 are eligible for preschool.
The nursery school class will be held from 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The preschool class will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The curriculum used for both classes is produced by a Christian textbook publisher, A Beka Book.
The curriculum includes Bible, phonics, numbers, language development, skills development, music and art.
The school is located at Atlantic Avenue Church at 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin.
Parents who are interested in registering their children for classes may call the teacher, Holly Small, at 437-3945 or 432-8520.