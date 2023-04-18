Looking to help local manufacturers recruit from within, Keystone Community Education Council (KCEC) has created a new building maintenance repairer apprenticeship program for people working full time in the manufacturing field.
Several West Forest High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program won awards in the STAR Event competition at the Pennsylvania FCCLA State Leadership Conference.
HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.