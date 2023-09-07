Auditions for Community Playhouse fall show scheduled

Community Playhouse Inc. has announced fall show auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” by J. Jones, N. Hope and J. Wooten will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of the National Transit Building Annex, 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.
The show is about four unique Southern women, ages 49-69, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines. They are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.