Auditions for Handel's Messiah set Sunday

Auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s Messiah will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Those who have not sung in the Handel’s Messiah concert with the Barrow-Civic Theatre in previous years must audition.
A household hazardous waste and electronics collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center at 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.