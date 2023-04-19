Titusville Summer Theater will hold auditions for its production of “The Sound of Music” at the Rocsato Conservatory of Music at Hillhurst, 701 North Perry St. in Titusville, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Participants should prepare a song to be sung with piano accompaniment. A pianist will be provided.
Cook Forest State Park will journey through various historical eras of the U.S. — French and Indian War, Colonial, Civil War, World War I and World War II — during its Living History Weekend from May 26 to 28.
In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.
Looking to help local manufacturers recruit from within, Keystone Community Education Council (KCEC) has created a new building maintenance repairer apprenticeship program for people working full time in the manufacturing field.
Several West Forest High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program won awards in the STAR Event competition at the Pennsylvania FCCLA State Leadership Conference.